Windsor-Essex officials issue opioid warning after 11 overdoses in a week

Health officials in Windsor-Essex have issued an alert about a recent spike in opioid overdoses — the second alert this month.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) says there were 11 opioid overdoses recorded between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26.

WECOSS says nine of the overdoses that week involved fentanyl.

Following that week — from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29 — there were eight emergency department visits due to opioid overdoses, with an additional nine paramedic calls for a suspected opioid overdose over the same time period.

WECOSS is encouraging those who use opioids to carry a naloxone kit and never use alone.

In total, 86 people died from opioid overdoses in 2021, the most recent year data is available.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit plans to open a supervised consumption site for opioid users at 101 Wyandotte St. E., pending approval from the federal and provincial governments. Its location is back up for debate at Monday's city council meeting.