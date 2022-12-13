Content
Health officials send alert after 11 opioid overdoses in a week

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 11 there were 11 opioid overdoses in Windsor-Essex County, six of them related to fentanyl use.

This is the 10th overdose alert this year for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is pictured in this file photo. On Tuesday, the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy sent an alert that 11 opioid overdoses have been reported between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Health officials in Windsor-Essex are raising the alarm about a spike in opioid overdoses for the 10th time this year.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) sent an alert on Tuesday that 11 opioid overdoses have been reported between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11. 

WECOSS says six of the reported overdoses involved fentanyl, a powerful opioid. 

The overdose tracking system also reported 12 drug-related EMS calls over the same time period.

In total, 86 people lost their lives to opioid overdoses last year.

Windsor-Essex saw a 21 per cent increase in fatal overdoses in 2021 compared with 2020, according to provincial data.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit plans to open a supervised consumption site for opioid users at 101 Wyandotte St. E., pending government approval. 

