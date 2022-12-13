Health officials send alert after 11 opioid overdoses in a week
This is the 10th overdose alert this year for Windsor-Essex
Health officials in Windsor-Essex are raising the alarm about a spike in opioid overdoses for the 10th time this year.
The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) sent an alert on Tuesday that 11 opioid overdoses have been reported between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11.
WECOSS says six of the reported overdoses involved fentanyl, a powerful opioid.
The overdose tracking system also reported 12 drug-related EMS calls over the same time period.
In total, 86 people lost their lives to opioid overdoses last year.
Windsor-Essex saw a 21 per cent increase in fatal overdoses in 2021 compared with 2020, according to provincial data.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit plans to open a supervised consumption site for opioid users at 101 Wyandotte St. E., pending government approval.
