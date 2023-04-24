Inmates are sleeping on the ground at Windsor's jail as overcrowding continues

Ongoing overcrowding and staffing shortages at Windsor's South West Detention Centre (SWDC) are causing problems that Shelley Taylor describes as "inhumane."

Taylor says her friend is currently inside of a cell with three other people when it's only designed for two.

It's forcing one of the inmates to sleep on a mattress on the ground, she says.

"I understand they did break the law, but you don't treat people like that," said Taylor. "It's got to affect their mentality. It's frustrating, really frustrating to hear that."

Compounding the problem are frequent lockdowns, she says, which restricts inmates to stay inside their cells for longer periods of time. In a span of 23 days, Taylor says her friend spent only 15 hours outside of his cell.

Criminal defence lawyer Bobby Russon represents several people currently inside the South West Detention Centre, which is a remand centre for people who are awaiting trial or for their court matter to wrap up.

Russon says he's hearing similar concerns.

"The majority of people who are there have not been found guilty of anything," he said. "It's inhumane and contradictory on the presumption of innocence and the right to reasonable bail that are in our constitution."

Bobby Russon, a criminal defence lawyer in Windsor, said he consistantly hears about overcrowding at the South West Detention Centre. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The Ministry of the Solicitor General, which oversees Ontario's jails, said it's aware of "capacity pressures" at the SWDC; however, did not respond to questions about what it's doing to address overcrowding.

"Sentencing of offenders is managed by the courts/judiciary. The ministry has a legal responsibility to uphold the orders of the courts and to ensure the safety and security of those in its custody," said ministry spokesperson Andrew Morrison in an email.

"The government continues to provide correctional services with the tools and resources needed to maintain the security and safety of staff and those in provincial custody," he added.

Taylor said she wanted to speak publicly to bring the issue to the forefront and hopefully bring about change.

Russon says that three people are being kept in two person cells at the facility with one person sleeping on a mattress on the floor. (CBC)

Some of the solutions to alleviate these issues involve "giving people bail consistent with their charter rights," said Russon, as well as not placing people in jail for "pointless property offences."

"The amount of people who are in there doing time [for those reasons] would make your head spin," he said.

Overcrowding 'puts a lot of pressure on staff'

The president of OPSEU Local 135, which represents employees at the SWDC, says overcrowding is an "ongoing battle."

"We just don't have enough room," said Katrina Digiacinto.

At times, units that are built to hold 30 inmates sometimes have close to 50, she said.

"That's becoming more of a norm," said Digiacinto.

"It puts a lot of pressure on staff."

Pressure that causes corrections staff to quit, prompting a constant search for staff, she added.