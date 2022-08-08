Outdoor water ban in Harrow and Colchester South rescinded

Essex residents may now use water outdoors.

The announcement comes four days after residents were banned from using water outside due to "extreme weather events on the shores of Lake Erie" which caused "a significant reduction in water level."

In a press release, the Town of Essex stated that following an assessment of the community's current water supply, "the Harrow and Colchester South water treatment tower and reservoirs are being steadily replenished and approaching standard supply levels."

The release also said there were no concerns regarding the water's quality.

The Harrow and Colchester South splash pads remain closed. However, the Essex Centre splash pad is open.

"I would like to thank the residents of Harrow and Colchester South for their cooperation in preserving the water supply," said Mayor Richard Meloche in the release. "This is a perfect example of the strength of our community in overcoming challenges."

The Town of Essex is reminding residents that watering is permitted only on alternate days between 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., and between 6 p.m. to midnight.