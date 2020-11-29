Outbreak declared at Hôtel-Dieu Grace's rehab unit

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) has declared an outbreak on the third floor of its rehabilitation tower, according to a Sunday news release.

Three staff and two patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and are associated with the outbreak.

This comes after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says it is investigating a cluster of cases at both Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette campus and HDGH.

According to the release, outbreak measures have been implemented at HDGH on Friday, which includes closing the unit to any new admissions, enhanced cleaning on the unit, and temporarily suspending students, contractors and non-essential staff and the Designated Care Partners Visitation Program on the unit.

Daily case count in Windsor-Essex

There are 26 new cases in the region Sunday, with 466 active cases. Eleven people are in hospital and the local death toll is currently 79.

In total, the region has 14 outbreaks across four different sectors.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, including:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in a Leamington place of worship.

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

Two community outbreaks are still active, one at Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor and another at Riverplace Residence in Windsor.

Two schools — Frank W. Begley Public School and W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School — also remain in outbreak.

Begley now has 49 cases, 40 are students and nine are staff members. W. J. Langlois has seven cases, four are students and three are staff members.

There are three long-term care and retirement homes in outbreak, which include: