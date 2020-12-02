Three additional COVID-19 cases associated with Hôtel-Dieu Grace outbreak

There are three additional COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak on the third floor of the rehab tower at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH), according to a Tuesday news release from the hospital — which has resulted in the temporary suspension of all non-direct patient service providers.

The temporary suspension includes:

all Designated Care Partner Visitation Programs (DCPs)

contractors, students and hairdressing services

patients who require palliative care and are actively dying are allowed two visitors present at any given time

patients who require palliative care, but are not actively dying are allowed one visitor. This visitor must remain the same person.

The hospital first declared an outbreak at its rehab unit on Sunday.

"It is important to note that the precautions we are implementing are not just as a result of our internal outbreak," the statement reads.

"It is equally important because daily numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex continue to show that we have a significant amount of community spread with a growing list of institutional/schools/workplaces, hospital and LTC/retirement home outbreaks."

HDGH said it will continue to work closely with the local health unit and provide updates. It also said it "deeply regrets the worry, concern and pain that this has caused for our staff, our patients and their families and our community and commit to providing timely updates as soon as we can."

No visitor policy

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), HDGH and Erie Shores Healthcare are reinstituting a "no visitor policy" effective Wednesday, according to another Tuesday media release, as a result of the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the region.

"This difficult decision is intended as a precaution to keep patients, families and our health care teams safe as transmission rates rise and risk a crisis point for hospitals," the statement reads, adding that the high volume of patients and the reduced bed capacity is challenging the entire local health care system.

Limited exceptions to the policy are in place at each hospital.

For WRH, essential visitors are allowed, which include: