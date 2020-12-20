Additional outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus

Just one day after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Windsor Regional Hospital's Metropolitan Campus, another has been found.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said in a Saturday media release that five people, all patients, have tested positive on the hospital's 6N floor.

"Outbreak prevention measures were already implemented by the hospital when the cluster was found and will remain in place. Ongoing testing of staff and patients has already been undertaken," the statement reads.

WECHU said it's unable to disclose further details about the cases or the number of close contacts at the hospitals.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

WECHU reported 117 new cases on Sunday. There are 1,164 active cases within the region.

Throughout the pandemic, 98 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded by the health unit.

There are 74 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 14 in the intensive care unit.

There are 30 active outbreaks — including one at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and two at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus. Two school outbreaks were also declared at L'Essor Catholic Elementary School and L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School.

There are three outbreaks in community settings, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario.

There are 13 workplace outbreaks:

Four in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

There are 12 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes.