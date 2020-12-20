Additional outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus
A different outbreak was declared on the 4N floor on Dec. 17
Just one day after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Windsor Regional Hospital's Metropolitan Campus, another has been found.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said in a Saturday media release that five people, all patients, have tested positive on the hospital's 6N floor.
"Outbreak prevention measures were already implemented by the hospital when the cluster was found and will remain in place. Ongoing testing of staff and patients has already been undertaken," the statement reads.
WECHU said it's unable to disclose further details about the cases or the number of close contacts at the hospitals.
Snapshot of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex
WECHU reported 117 new cases on Sunday. There are 1,164 active cases within the region.
Throughout the pandemic, 98 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded by the health unit.
There are 74 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 14 in the intensive care unit.
There are 30 active outbreaks — including one at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and two at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus. Two school outbreaks were also declared at L'Essor Catholic Elementary School and L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School.
There are three outbreaks in community settings, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario.
There are 13 workplace outbreaks:
- Four in Leamington's agriculture sector.
- Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.
- One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.
- One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.
- One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector.
- One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.
There are 12 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes.
- Richmond Terrace in Amherstburg with one staff case.
- Chartwell Classic Oak Park in LaSalle with one staff case.
- Sun Parlour Home in Leamington with thee staff cases.
- Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor with two staff and seven resident cases.
- The Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor with one resident and two staff cases.
- La Chaumiere Retirement in Puce with one staff case.
- Extendicare Tecumseh in Tecumseh with 32 resident and 13 staff cases.
- Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor with 28 resident and 28 staff cases.
- The Village at St. Clair in Windsor with 50 staff cases and 68 resident cases.
- Country Village in Woodslee with two staff cases and two resident cases.
- Chartwell St. Clair Beach in Tecumseh with 39 resident cases and eight staff cases.
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh with two staff cases and one resident case.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.