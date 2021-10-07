At least 63 Windsor hospital staff have lost jobs or privileges for not getting COVID-19 shots

At least 63 hospital staff in Windsor are officially out of work or have had their hospital privileges suspended for refusing to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Two weeks ago, 140 employees and seven professional staff at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), plus 32 employees at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) were suspended without pay for not getting vaccinated.

They had until Thursday to change their minds or face termination — unless an approved exemption was provided.

"We have to individually and collectively done everything in our power to minimize the risk of the spread of COVID-19. Becoming vaccinated and following public health measures are two main key factors that reduce risk especially in an environment we care for many immune compromised patients," said Dr. Wassim Saad, the chief of staff for the hospital in a news release.

As of Thursday 57 employees and 6 professional staff at WRH have still not complied with the vaccination policy. Of the employees, 32 of them are considered clinical staff.

Those who have not complied with their employer's policy face termination or suspended privileges.

As of Thursday, 98.5 per cent of WRH employees and professional staff are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, HDGH reported Thursday that its employees who have not complied with the vaccine policy will face termination, and professional staff — including physicians — who are not in compliance will lose their privileges at the hospital.

HDGH said in a media statement that professional staff are technically not employed by the hospital, so the board of directors of HDGH will oversee te fate the of those employees.

Overall, 98 per cent of HDGH workers and 98 per cent of professional staff have adhered to the policy.

Twenty-four staff have not complied, including 19 clinical employees and five non-clinical employees. Two members of professional staff have not complied, and five have been exempt by providing medical or human rights requirements. The hospital says those staff members will face regular testing.

Fiver area hospitals in southwestern Ontario have similar policies in place.

As of Monday, 14 staff at Erie Shores Health Care have been impacted by the employer's mandatory vaccine policy. Two were terminated and a dozen were placed on a two-week unpaid leave of absence.

Meanwhile, staff at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and Bluewater Health in Sarnia have until Oct. 31 to get vaccinated.

More to come.