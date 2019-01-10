Building "resiliency" is the biggest challenge facing young entrepreneurs in the LGBTQ community, according to the Canadian LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.

But the Toronto-based organization is looking to change that — through a pilot program called Out For Business.

The one-year program, which was the focus of an information session Thursday at St. Clair College, provides tailored support for LGBTQ entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 39 to help them establish or grow their own business.

Co-founder Darrell Schurrman said LGBTQ entrepreneurs face the same challenges as others, like access to capital, developing a business plan or forming a marketing perspective.

During an information session Thursday at St. Clair College, the chamber of commerce listed these four 'roadblocks' preventing LGBTQ youth from developing a small business. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"But those that identify as LGBT have that added layer of challenges," he said.

"At what point do they identify as LGBTQ [or start] building that relationship with their clients? It's those personal challenges that can sometimes inhibit their growth and the expansion of their business."

Distance-based mentoring

Out For Business will allow LGBTQ entrepreneurs to learn from mentors in similar sectors of business across the province.

"We'll be leveraging technology to support the delivery of the program," said Schurrman, citing FaceTime as a tool which might be used to facilitate one-on-one mentoring sessions.

Bill Pallett, board chair for the organization, said the official start date of the program is flexible, depending on the number of youth who apply to the program, but the organization is targeting March as the latest.

He echoed Schurrman's sentiments that resiliency is the biggest hurdle new entrepreneurs face — and mentors will help their respective mentees overcome that.

Bill Pallett, board chair for the organization, says there is currently no application deadline for the program because the organization wants more young entrepreneurs to apply. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"I would use the word, 'coaching.' They're following an individual plan that's built between the mentor and the mentee in accessing resources that the mentee may not be aware of," said Pallett.

LGBTQ youth can apply to the Out For Business program online. A selection committee will make a short list of applicants who will pitch their business idea. Out of those applicants, about five to six from Windsor will be selected to receive mentorship.

"In the past, we had a mentor who had retail experience. So we set her up with a mentee who was starting a business in the retail sector ... That matching connection is very important."