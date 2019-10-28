Deceased responsible for Ouellette Avenue fire
There will be no charges laid in a fatal fire on Ouellette Avenue Oct. 24.
The blaze displaced four people and caused about $100,000 in damages
Windsor police and fire investigators have determined the deceased male was responsible for intentionally setting the fire.
The fire, in an apartment building in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue, near Hanna Avenue, broke out Thursday at about 8 p.m.
