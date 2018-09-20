Ottawa and Argyle fire took 1 day to extinguish, fire marshal to investigate

Windsor fire remained on the scene of the 1370 Argyle Rd. fire that started Wednesday morning all night. The fire was finally put out by 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire broke through the roof of the warehouse office at night. There was also a voluntary evacuation for residents in the area due to 'changing fire conditions.'

Changing fire conditions led to Windsor fire calling for a voluntary evacuation for residents in the area. (Kacie Cooper)

Residents were sent to the Gino Marcus Community Centre and there were medical staff on site to check for any potential health concerns as a result of the fire.

Argyle fire heavy equipment being brought in to dismantle the building and assist with extinguishment. *JL —@WindsorFire1

The fire department reported no toxic materials inside the building. So far no injuries have been reported.

The fire department says equipment was being brought in to 'dismantle the building' to help with extinguishing the fire. (Kacie Cooper)

Windsor police were still on the scene Thursday morning to control traffic conditions. The intersection of Ottawa Street and Argyle Road was closed, along with some alleyways in the area.

As of 8:15 a.m., all roads were reopened.

An investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal's office will be investigating the origin and cause of the fire Thursday.