This Nishinaabe artist is writing ghost stories based on Windsor-Essex's real Indigenous history

Ghouls, ghosts and spectres from Windsor-Essex. That's what a new set of short stories will focus on.

The collection of stories follows an Indigenous protagonist as they learn about the region's haunted past. The stories are being written by Windsor-based Nishinaabe artist and writer, Ostoro Petahtegoose, who was inspired in part by the stories from their own childhood.

"Growing up, I was taught that if there are ghosts that are here, they need to be helped home because they need to go home," they said. "They're not supposed to be here. They're supposed to move on."

Petahtegoose said they will be writing stories based specifically on Windsor-Essex's Indigenous history. The stories are from the perspective of a person witnessing another person's haunting.

"That person is being haunted by the land. Because they're so close, [the protagonist] is experiencing parts of that. So they see this person disappear because of that."

The protagonist reflects on the plants and animals that now haunt the land after going extinct because of carelessness from settlers on Indigenous land. But the stories are inspired by the artist's personal experiences as well.

"I almost feel like a spectre here [in Windsor-Essex]. As an Indigenous person, that Indigenous identity, that Indigenous presence that used to be here... There's the very briefest acknowledgement of Indigenous people, but otherwise not on any kind of conscious level," said Petahtegoose. "I don't feel like there's enough of an effort on the part of the city or the people here to enact any reparations for Indigenous people in the region."

They're hoping their work will make residents curious to learn more about the local Indigenous history. Perhaps it will also help young Indigenous residents feel more represented.

"I was the only kid in the school who was Indigenous other than my sister. So just having access to other Indigenous stories, especially because I really loved ghost stories and I really loved horror...would have meant a lot because it would have really opened up my understanding of how I could understand my Indigenous identity and culture within the context of Canada."

There will be six to nine short stories in the series. It will feature local hot spots for Indigenous history in the region like Walpole Island and Assumption Church.

Petahtegoose is hoping to finish the project by 2023.