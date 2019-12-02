Windsor public elementary, high schools closed Wednesday if no OSSTF agreement reached
'Their absence would create a gap in supervision and thus impact student safety'
If an agreement hasn't been reached with the Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers Federation by midnight on Tuesday, all Greater Essex County District schools will be closed — both high schools and elementary schools.
According to GECDSB public relations officer Scott Scantlebury, employees from OSSTF are represented in both school levels.
"Their absence would create a gap in supervision and thus impact student safety," said Scantlebury.
Public elementary and high schools will be closed for one day only — Dec. 4, 2019 — and will operate as normal on Dec. 5 "unless something else comes up" said Scantlebury.
Student transportation for GECDSB students will be cancelled and the five Early On centres will be closed. School-based daycares will remain open.
The OSSTF represents:
- Secondary school teachers.
- Educational assistants at both levels.
- Early childhood educators at the elementary level.
- Professional student services personnel.
- Child and youth workers at both levels.
- Developmental service workers.
- Continuing education instructors.
- Language and employment services employees.
