OSSTF picketing at 14 GECDSB high schools

Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) members are picketing at 14 Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) schools and at the Mason Centre on University Avenue.

The pickets will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

GECDSB elementary schools are also closed, with some elementary educational workers joining the picket lines, but there is no picketing outside of the elementary schools.

WATCH: The province-wide high school teachers strike has started. <br><br>These teachers at Walkerville Collegiate Institute in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsor</a> having music blaring, some are even dancing. <br><br>This is a one day job action, schools will re-open tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCAlerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCAlerts</a> <a href="https://t.co/akH3AmpDEc">pic.twitter.com/akH3AmpDEc</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Windsor public elementary and high schools are closed today for the one-day legal strike.

The OSSTF represents: