OSSTF picketing at 14 GECDSB high schools

The province-wide high school teachers and OSSTF education workers strike has begun. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) members are picketing at 14 Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) schools and at the Mason Centre on University Avenue. 

The pickets will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

GECDSB elementary schools are also closed, with some elementary educational workers joining the picket lines, but there is no picketing outside of the elementary schools. 

Windsor public elementary and high schools are closed today for the one-day legal strike. 

The OSSTF represents:

  • Secondary school teachers.
  • Educational assistants at both levels.
  • Early childhood educators at the elementary level.
  • Professional student services personnel.
  • Child and youth workers at both levels.
  • Developmental service workers.
  • Continuing education instructors.
  • Language and employment services employees.
