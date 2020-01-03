OSSTF teachers, educational workers to strike Wednesday in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex teachers and education workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teacher's Federation (OSSTF) are planning on staging a one-day strike on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

All OSSTF members employed by the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) will take part in the strike action, if an agreement with the Ontario Progressive Conservative government is not reached.

OSSTF members of the local French board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, will remain at work. Members of the union at other school boards will hold information pickets in front of schools and political offices across Ontario.

Members of OSSTF across the province have been engaging in a limited withdrawal of services since Nov. 26, 2019. Last time a one-day strike action was held, elementary schools in Windsor were also closed.

Kristen Garrett-Spanswick, president of OSSTF District 9's education support staff bargaining unit and District 9 vice president, said she imagines Wednesday's potential strike to affect both elementary and secondary schools in Windsor-Essex.

Garrett-Spanswick said she was unable to comment on how elementary school teachers with the GECDSB would be affected by Wednesday's strike, as they are represented by a separate union.

The OSSTF represents:

Secondary school teachers.

Educational assistants at both levels.

Early childhood educators at the elementary level.

Professional student services personnel.

Child and youth workers at both levels.

Developmental service workers.

Continuing education instructors.

Language and employment services employees.

If the strike proceeds, seven other school boards across Ontario will also participate in the job action.