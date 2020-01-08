OSSTF members hold strikes at five sites across Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex elementary and secondary public school teachers and educational workers with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) formed picket lines on Wednesday outside three high schools, an adult education centre and a local politician's office.

Picketers part of the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) began forming lines around 8 a.m. outside Belle River High School in Lakeshore; General Amherst High School in Amherstburg; Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate in Windsor; the Mason Educational Centre in Windsor; as well as the Leamington office of Conservative Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls.

Erin Roy, president of OSSTF District 9 — which represents teachers and educational workers with the GECDSB — said she expects Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate to host the largest gathering or protestors.

Roy added that she and others with the union were disappointed that the government wouldn't agree to a key bargaining issue — committing to staffing levels from the 2018/19 school year.

The OSSTF's Jan. 8, 2020 strike is scheduled to last one day. (Sameer Chhabra/CBC)

"I think people are a little frustrated by that, but I think that it's also made them realize that this government is after the system in general," she said.

The strike is part of an Ontario-wide job action undertaken by seven others school boards, and is scheduled to last a single day.