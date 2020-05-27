Skip to Main Content
Ornge establishes temporary land ambulance base in Chatham
Windsor·New

Ontario's air ambulance service has opened up a temporary land base in Chatham. It comes with a paramedic crew, a full-time land ambulance and a back up vehicle. The service will be able to go as far as London and Windsor.

Service described as a 'mobile intensive care unit'

CBC News ·
Paramedic Andrew Whitemore at the Ornge temporary land base in Chatham. (Submitted by Ornge)

There's a new, highly specialized team working to help transfer critically ill patients across Southwestern Ontario.

Ornge, the provincial air ambulance service, has opened a temporary land base in Chatham.

"[We] identified a need in different communities ... for what are called critical care transport teams, specialized ambulances with specially trained paramedics who are able to move safely and efficiently critically ill and very seriously ill patients," explained paramedic Andrew Whittemore, adding he believed COVID-19 was the impetus for the new service.

"The best way may be to think about it would be like a mobile intensive care unit."

Tap to hear Whittemore's conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

Ornge Ambulance is usually known for their air ambulance services, but they opened a land ambulance base in Chatham last month. We spoke with Ornge paramedic Andrew Whittemore. 7:47

The Ornge Chatham base opened in mid-April and is staffed by a paramedic crew and two ambulances, with one serving as a backup. It will be able to go as far as Windsor and London.

