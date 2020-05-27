Ornge establishes temporary land ambulance base in Chatham

There's a new, highly specialized team working to help transfer critically ill patients across Southwestern Ontario.

Ornge, the provincial air ambulance service, has opened a temporary land base in Chatham.

"[We] identified a need in different communities ... for what are called critical care transport teams, specialized ambulances with specially trained paramedics who are able to move safely and efficiently critically ill and very seriously ill patients," explained paramedic Andrew Whittemore, adding he believed COVID-19 was the impetus for the new service.

"The best way may be to think about it would be like a mobile intensive care unit."

The Ornge Chatham base opened in mid-April and is staffed by a paramedic crew and two ambulances, with one serving as a backup. It will be able to go as far as Windsor and London.