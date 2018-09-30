Survivors of the Canadian residential school system told their stories to a crowd Friday at a healing circle as part of Orange Shirt Awareness day.

The day has been acknowledged annually on Sept. 30 since 2013 and is increasingly recognized in communities across the country as a day to honour residential school survivors and their families. Mount Elgin resident school in Muncey, Ont is the closest to Windsor.

"We want every Canadian to honour and never forget our true history of Canada and the Indian resident school horror story that happened," said Elayne Isaacs, the Integrated Care Manager for Southwest Ontario Aboriginal health access centre.

Grandmother Jenny Blackbird shared her experience in a residential school and her healing journey. Isaacs said everyone is impacted by the schools.

"My grandmother, my auntie, my uncle," she said. "We all know a family member or a friend that has attended residential schools. Many have gone on now so it's really important that we give this time and space to our grandmothers such a Jenny to honour her story."

(Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The elders also spoke to students about their lives. Isaacs said this is part of the "healing and reconciliation, calls to action that really speaks to the need for number one, to honour these true histories that have happened."

The Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre provides holistic services for members of the First Nations, Inuit, and Indigenous communities. There are multiple services, including family physicians, nurse practitioner​, mental wellness workers, child and youth workers and a traditional Indigenous healing liaison.

"This is inter-generational trauma and we continue here at SOAHAC to provide great services to support all of our families affected by that," she said.

About 50 people wore orange shirts with the words 'Every child matters' on them. The Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre put together the walk as their way to respect the children forced into residential schools. 0:32

A walk to remember

About 50 people wore orange shirts donning the words "every child matters" on them. The Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre put together the walk as their way to respect the children forced into residential schools.

"Giving that little prayer of respect and acknowledging that hurt that was in the past and building from that intergenerational drama," said Kristy Robinson, a family wellness worker at the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre .