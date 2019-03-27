OPSEU claims Wheatley conservation officers being moved to Chatham

The union representing conservation officers says the provincial government is planning on moving three officers currently based at the harbour in Wheatley to Chatham, approximately 50 kilometres away.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says management has told staff about the plans, which would force staff to drive to and from the lake each day.

The officers enforce both sport and commercial fishing in the area, which is home to the world's largest freshwater fishery.

"We have, currently, marine officers at the water's edge that basically walk out of their office ... and off they go to do the enforcement that they do," explained OPSEU regional vice president Len Elliott.

"Why would we take away up to two hours of enforcement by these three officers at the beginning and tag end of the day?"

"That is asking for there to be laws broken."

Chatham-Kent—Leamington PC MPP Rick Nicholls, dismissed the union's concerns.

"At this time, there have been no approved plans to relocate officers that are stationed in Wheatley to any other location," he said.

However, he didn't rule out supporting such a move if it were to happen.

"If the government suggests that would be the best thing to do for all parties...we'll have more discussions," he said.

CBC News also contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry but has not received a response.