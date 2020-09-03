OPP arrest 29-year-old Windsor woman wanted for attempted murder

Days after the Ontario Provincial Police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for an "armed and dangerous" Windsor woman, they confirmed Thursday that the 29-year-old was located and taken into custody.

Talita Isola Campbell was wanted for attempted murder and other firearm related offences.

In a news release, police confirmed that Campbell was arrested in the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday by the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement unit.

The OPP had issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Campbell on Monday.

The suspect is now in Essex County where she is scheduled to attend a bail hearing, said police.

Police had been searching for Campbell since a July 19 incident on Robinson Street in Leamington that left a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. EMS sent the woman to a local hospital to be treated for the injury, which police say was not life-threatening.

