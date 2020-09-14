OPP looking for witnesses following serious Kingsville crash

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking witnesses following a serious crash that saw at least two people ejected from an SUV after it hit a tree.

OPP say it happened Sunday at about 10:00 p.m. on County Road 20 west of County Road 45 in Kingsville.

Police say a white SUV drove off the road and hit a tree. At least two of the three occupants were ejected.

One person ran from the scene but was found in "medical distress" on a nearby lawn, according to police.

All three people were sent to hospital with injuries ranging from severe to life-threatening.

The road was closed for about seven hours while the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators conducted their investigation, but the road has since reopened.

The OPP asks that anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle prior to the collision or can provide information relating to this crash, contact the Kingsville OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

