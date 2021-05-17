6 Windsor-area men charged after renting vacation home in Oro-Medonte: OPP

A group of Windsor-area men have been charged after police say they rented a home near Barrie last week.

According to a media release on Friday, the OPP received information that a gathering taking place near Parkside Beach in Oro-Medonte was "believed to be in contravention of current provincial restrictions."

Officers went to the home and determined that it was a short-term rental booked through a popular service, OPP said.

Six men, all of whom live in the Windsor area, are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Under the current provincial shutdown and stay-at-home order, which is in place until at least early June, gatherings between members of different households are prohibited, except in the case of a person who lives alone.

Under the act, the minimum fine for hosting a gathering is $10,000 and attendees can receive a $750 ticket.

