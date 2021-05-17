6 Windsor-area men charged after renting vacation home in Oro-Medonte: OPP
Group facing charges under Reopening Ontario Act
A group of Windsor-area men have been charged after police say they rented a home near Barrie last week.
According to a media release on Friday, the OPP received information that a gathering taking place near Parkside Beach in Oro-Medonte was "believed to be in contravention of current provincial restrictions."
Officers went to the home and determined that it was a short-term rental booked through a popular service, OPP said.
Six men, all of whom live in the Windsor area, are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.
Under the current provincial shutdown and stay-at-home order, which is in place until at least early June, gatherings between members of different households are prohibited, except in the case of a person who lives alone.
Under the act, the minimum fine for hosting a gathering is $10,000 and attendees can receive a $750 ticket.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?