2 children injured in weekend Hwy. 401 crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded Sunday to a head-on motor vehicle collision that caused injuries to four occupants in one vehicle, including two adults and two children.

It was just one of multiple road arrests announced Monday. Five drivers were arrested for alcohol and drug-related offences in Essex over the weekend, with two arrests involving vehicle collisions.

Around 12:10 a.m. on Dec. 8, OPP arrested and charged an Amherstburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired. The 75-year-old was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 3 when the four occupants were injured.

Another collision-related arrest occurred around 2 a.m. on Dec. 7, after OPP responded to a 22-year-old Tilbury man who was found in a ditch on County Road 42 in Lakeshore, Ont.

The man was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, with a blood alcohol concentration of "80 Plus," as well as dangerous driving causing bodily harm.