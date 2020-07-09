Essex OPP lay more than 200 charges in long weekend traffic blitz

Ontario Provincial Police say they issued more than 200 traffic-related charges in Essex County over the Canada Day long weekend period.

Essex County OPP say it was part of a province-wide traffic safety campaign between June 27 and July 5.

Over those days, Essex OPP laid 157 speeding charges, eight stunt driving charges, three seat belt charges and 38 other Provincial Offence charges.

Another four charges were laid under the Off Road Vehicles Act and one marine-related safety equipment violation.

OPP say there were no alcohol-related driving charges, but two people did receive warnings.

"As we enter the summer months of 2020, Essex County OPP will continue to ensure the safe passage of all residents and visitors to the area through strict enforcement and education of our drinking and driving laws on our roadways, waterways and trails," said OPP Inspector Glenn Miller, in a news release.

Miller said stunt driving continues to be an issue in the community and warns anyone partaking in the activity should be prepared to be without a drivers licence and vehicle for a minimum of seven days as a penalty.

