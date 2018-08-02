OPP arrest Tecumseh man on child pornography charges

A Tecumseh man has been charged on child pornography related offences, say police.

The OPP's child sexual exploitation unit, the OPP digital forensics unit and the Essex County OPP detachment have arrested and charged the man following a lengthy "internet investigation."

Police say on August 1, they executed a search warrant at a home in Tecumseh where numerous computers were seized.

A 48-year-old Tecumseh man was charged with one count each of making available, possession and accessing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor today August 2.