OPP seize more than $100K worth of items in Leamington drug bust
Police seized cocaine, meth, $20K worth of Canadian, U.S. currency and $50K worth of property
One person has been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized more than $100,000 worth of items following a Leamington drug trafficking investigation last week.
Officers with the OPP's community street crime unit seized on Feb. 12 approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine, in addition to approximately $20,000 worth of Canadian and U.S. currency, as well as approximately $50,000 worth of "suspected proceeds of crime."
OPP said a 2019 motor vehicle, high-end electronics and clothes were among the seized proceeds of crime.
A 29-year-old Leamington resident was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose trafficking, as well as one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
