Cyclist struck in Tecumseh, OPP seek witnesses

The OPP are looking for the driver of a vehicle who allegedly struck a cyclist and did not stop.

Officers were dispatched to Walker Road between North Talbot Road and Highway 401 in Tecumseh at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 51-year-old man was riding his bicycle on Walker Road when a vehicle hit him from behind and did not stop.

The man was transported to hospital for significant injuries which were not life-threatening.

OPP say it was dark and raining at the time of the collision. The cyclist was wearing a bright, yellow raincoat but no helmet and was driving with the flow of traffic at the moment of impact.