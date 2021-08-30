Police recover body of swimmer missing in Lake Erie

The OPP say they have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing in Lake Erie over the weekend.

Marine units located the man's body off a beach at Rondeau Provincial Park on Sunday, police said in a media release.

He was reported missing in the lake the previous day.

The man has been identified as a 25-year-old from Barrie.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted on Monday in London.

More from CBC Windsor