Police recover body of swimmer missing in Lake Erie
The OPP say they have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing in Lake Erie over the weekend.
Marine units located remains of 25-year-old off beach at Rondeau Provincial Park
Marine units located the man's body off a beach at Rondeau Provincial Park on Sunday, police said in a media release.
He was reported missing in the lake the previous day.
The man has been identified as a 25-year-old from Barrie.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted on Monday in London.