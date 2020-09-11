Pedestrian hit by car in hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP investigate

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Tecumseh Thursday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP responded to the accident on Essex County Road 22 around 10 p.m. The individual was transported to a local hospital by EMS, OPP said in a news release.

The intersection of Essex County Road 22 between Essex County Road 19 (Manning Road) and Commercial Boulevard was closed while members of the OPP's Technical Collision Investigation unit performed an investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.catchcrooks.com.

More from CBC Windsor