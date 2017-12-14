OPP 'seeking justice' in Sarnia open case from 1974

The Ontario Provincial Police are actively seeking information on an open case from 1974.

On March 15, 1974, Karen Ann Caughlin was last seen alive. In 2017, police revealed information determining Caughlin's injuries were consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle and then moved to a location where she was killed and her body was discovered.

Caughlin was last seen with friends at the local roller skating rink around 11 p.m. that night.

The 14-year-old was found dead on March 16, 1974, about 22 kilometres from where she was last seen. The road where she was found is now known as Plowing Match Road in Lambton County.

The OPP hope someone that night or in the days following observed damage to a vehicle.

"We know there are people who know what happened to Karen Caughlin," said Insp. Chris Avery with the OPP Lambton County detachment. "Even 45 years after Karen's tragic death, any piece of information may be the key."

A seven-minute chronology video was created in 2014 and is available online.