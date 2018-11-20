OPP issue more than 600 traffic-related charges in construction zones — in 5 months

In the last five months, OPP have issued more than 600 charges for violations of the Highway Traffic Act through construction zones on Highway 401.

OPP in Chatham-Kent say they have been conducting a "focused patrol" initiative on the highway since June.

The results saw one driver charged with "dangerous operation of a motor vehicle," three drivers charged with careless driving and five drivers charged with stunt driving.

An additional 469 drivers were charged with speeding — and 151 were charged for other offences.

In total, Chatham-Kent OPP laid 629 charges for Highway Traffic Act violations through construction zones on Highway 401.

"Recent changes to the Highway Traffic Act have resulted in the doubling of speeding fines in construction zones when workers are present," said OPP in a statement.

More from CBC Windsor: