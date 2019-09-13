OPP investigating McGregor firearm incident
Witnesses were taking the victim to hospital but stopped to wait for emergency officials to arrive
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in McGregor.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 police responded to reports of an injured man in a parking lot on County Road 11 (Walker Road).
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The exact location where the offence may have occurred is unknown and there are no suspects.
Originally witnesses were taking the victim to hospital but stopped to wait for emergency officials to arrive.
Police belive it is an isolated incident but have reminded the public to be vigilant. The driver of a white compact car driving on County Road 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday is asked to contact police, as they may have witnessed something relevant to the case.
The investigation is ongoing.
