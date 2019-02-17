OPP looking for Leamington man, 48, missing since Thursday

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 48-year-old man from Leamington, Ont.

Michel Gaudreault was last seen at his Bennie Avenue address in Leamington on Thursday morning at around 2:30 a.m.

He is described as thin, five feet 10 inches tall, with short wavy hair and green eyes.

According to OPP, he was last wearing blue and grey jogging pants, and a grey and brown winter coat with a hood.

The OPP asks anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

More Windsor news: