OPP looking for Leamington man, 48, missing since Thursday

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 48-year-old man from Leamington, Ont.

Michel Gaudreault was last seen at his Bennie Avenue address in Leamington on Thursday. (OPP)

Michel Gaudreault was last seen at his Bennie Avenue address in Leamington on Thursday morning at around 2:30 a.m.

He is described as thin, five feet 10 inches tall, with short wavy hair and green eyes. 

According to OPP, he was last wearing blue and grey jogging pants, and a grey and brown winter coat with a hood. 

The OPP asks anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

