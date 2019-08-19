OPP locate body of missing swimmer in Lake St. Clair

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have located the body of a swimmer who disappeared on Lake St. Clair Saturday.

The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit (USRU) located the body of LaSalle's Darren Castellan, 25, on Monday.

Police began their search for Castellan on Saturday, shortly before 6 p.m., but called off the search at approximately 9:15 p.m. due to darkness.

The USRU continuing their search on on Sunday and Monday, finally locating Castellan's body today.

According to OPP, Castellan died while swimming off a boat anchored near Riverside Drive and Manning Road on Aug. 17, 2019.