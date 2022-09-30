Police investigating woman's death in Leamington

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a woman was found dead in Leamington, Ont., on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 5:40 p.m. and located a woman's body, the OPP said in a media release on Friday.

Police remain on scene at a home on Mill Street East.

"The OPP want to assure local residents that there is no concern for public safety, but there will be an increased police presence in the area," the OPP said.

A criminal investigation is underway, and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact the Leamington detachment or Crime Stoppers.

More from CBC Windsor