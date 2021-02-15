Chatham man dies in snowmobile collision

Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after a snowmobile crash on Lake St. Clair on Saturday.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. to respond to reports of a collision between two snowmobiles near Mitchell's Bay.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while a second was transported to hospital with injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

Police have identified the man who died as Brent Aitken, 43, of Chatham.

OPP say the crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is being urged to contact officers.