OPP searching for suspect after Leamington shooting

Essex County OPP are searching for a female suspect after an alleged shooting that took place over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, when police responded to a call regarding an altercation at about 1:30 a.m. in Leamington, at a residence on Robinson Street.

When OPP arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

EMS took the woman to hospital and police say she had non-life threatening injuries.

OPP are looking for a suspect.

She's described as having brown skin, between 20 and 25 years of age, with a medium build. She was wearing eyeglasses, black pants, a dark shirt with hair tied back in a pony-tail.

OPP say to not approach an individual resembling this description and to immediately call 911.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Essex County OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-IPS (8477), and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

