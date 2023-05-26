Police have charged a Chatham-Kent teen with assault with a weapon after a video circulated that allegedly showed a student with a gun in a Leamington-area classroom.

Leamington OPP say they got information about a video circulating that showed a student with what they believe is a firearm. Officers then met with school staff to identify the "involved parties" and make sure staff and students were safe, police say.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old from Chatham-Kent before school on Friday, police say. The person has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and mischief under $5,000.

The teen was released from custody and will appear in Windsor court at a later date.

Police say no one was injured and there are no ongoing safety concerns. But they encourage students and staff to report any similar incidents to school staff and police.

OPP Const. Steven Duguay said the incident took place at a Greater Essex County District School Board school, but did not specify which one. The incident was reported to police after school hours on Thursday.

Police also said an assault charge does not always have to include physical contact or result in an injury.

Representatives for the Greater Essex County District School Board could not immediately be reached Friday evening.