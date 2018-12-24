Leamington teen approached by stranger in vehicle three times: OPP

A Leamington woman reported to police that her teenage daughter has been approached by a strange man three separate times in the past month.

Essex County OPP say the girl was approached while walking home.

The man allegedly approached her in a vehicle, rolled down his window and asked her to get in the car.

OPP has released a composite sketch of the suspect. (Courtesy of Essex County OPP)

Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his 30s or 40s with long hair, possibly dreadlocks. The involved vehicle is described as a four-door, light-coloured Ford sedan that's a newer model.

Leamington OPP major crime unit is looking for people with information to come forward.