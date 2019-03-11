Skip to Main Content
Snoozin': OPP investigating after man passed out in Leamington drive thru lane

Snoozin': OPP investigating after man passed out in Leamington drive thru lane

Don't fall asleep in a drive thru lane while you're on parole — you'll probably get caught.

Officers woke him up and arrested him

CBC News ·
(Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

Don't fall asleep in a drive thru lane while you're on parole — you'll probably get caught.

Ontario Provincial Police arrested a man in Leamington around 3 a.m. after he passed out in a fast food restaurant's drive thru lane. 

When they woke him up, he showed signs of impairment.

The man was also found to be in breach of his parole conditions. 

The OPP arrested him and he will appear in court in early April. 

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us