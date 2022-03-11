Abandoned greenhouse bust nets $2.7M in illegal cannabis in Leamington: police

Ontario Provincial Police say about $2.7 million worth of marijuana was located in a bust in Leamington.

Police and bylaw officers had a court order to to dismantle what they called an abandoned illegal grow operation at a greenhouse, OPP said in a media release on Friday.

Almost 500 pounds of dried cannabis, and well over 2,200 plants were found at the site, located in the 1000 block of Mersea Road 2.

"Joint enforcement is appreciated and crucial in successfully curtailing the ongoing illegal cannabis enterprises that continue to immerse themselves in our communities. We will continue to utilize whatever resources are available to stop these prohibited grows," OPP Sgt. Chhieu Seng said in a media release.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.