OPP pull body out of water in Leamington
Windsor·New

The Ontario Provincial Police have pulled a body out of the water in Leamington, Ont.

A post mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday in London, Ont.

CBC News ·
The Ontario Provincial Police have pulled a body out of the water near Leamington, Ont. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Police and fire officials responded to the report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, of a body in the water in the 700 block of Point Pelee Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

