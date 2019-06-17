OPP pull body out of water in Leamington
The Ontario Provincial Police have pulled a body out of the water in Leamington, Ont.
A post mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday in London, Ont.
Police and fire officials responded to the report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, of a body in the water in the 700 block of Point Pelee Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.