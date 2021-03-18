Youth receives minor injury after bike hit by train in Lakeshore: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to stay away from railway tracks after a youth's bike was hit by a train in Lakeshore on Wednesday.

Officers were called to an area near Manning Road to respond at about 4 p.m.

According to police, a Canadian Pacific freight train struck a bike belonging to one of two youths who were nearby.

"The rider moved to safety just prior to the bicycle being struck," the OPP said in a media release Wednesday.

One youth was taken to hospital after receiving a minor injury from the contact with the bike.

Police say pedestrians, drivers and those operating off-road vehicles need to be aware of the dangers of being near railway tracks — as trains operate at high speed.

"It is an offence to trespass on the tracks and legislation regarding this matter can be found under the Railway Safety Act," the police service said.

