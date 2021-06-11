Police recover body of man who went missing on Lake St. Clair
Police identified the victim as a 58-year-old man from Lakeshore
A man who went missing while fishing in a small boat on Lake St. Clair over the weekend has been found deceased, according to police.
A body found in the Lake by a boater on Thursday morning has been determined to be that of the 58-year-old Lakeshore man, OPP said in a media release on Thursday.
The man's remains were recovered in the water off of Claireview Drive in Lakeshore.
Police said the man had not been wearing a life jacket.
Authorities launched a search on Sunday after a kayaker spotted an unoccupied vessel on a sandbar and called police.