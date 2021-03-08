OPP ask Kingsville residents to be cautious after strands of roofing nails found in playground
The Ontario Provincial Police are asking Kingsville residents to be on alert after roofing nails were found in a park.
Nails found by a citizen on Sunday
The Ontario Provincial Police are asking Kingsville residents to be on alert after roofing nails were found in a park.
On Sunday, a resident told officers that they found two strands of roofing nails near a merry-go-round in York Park, off of Conservation Drive in Kingsville. Police went to the park to get the nails and make sure there weren't any others in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.