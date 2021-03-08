OPP ask Kingsville residents to be cautious after strands of roofing nails found in playground

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking Kingsville residents to be on alert after roofing nails were found in a park.

On Sunday, a resident told officers that they found two strands of roofing nails near a merry-go-round in York Park, off of Conservation Drive in Kingsville. Police went to the park to get the nails and make sure there weren't any others in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

