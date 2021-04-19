Police appeal for information in Kingsville hit-and-run that injured 89-year-old

Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 89-year-old man.

The man was crossing Highway 3, near County Road 34, in the Ruthven area, on the night of April 13, when he was struck by the car, the OPP said in a news release on Friday.

Police say the vehicle may be a dark grey "possibly metallic" late model Honda Civic.

OPP say the vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side and is likely missing the mirror on that side.

The OPP say they're appealing to vehicle repair shops who might have been approached about completing those kinds of repairs.

They're also looking for tips and surveillance footage that could assist in the investigation.

