Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Man, 32, charged with attempted murder in Kingsville: OPP

32-year-old man in Kingsville has been charged with attempted murder, OPP say.

Police say victim, accused were known to each other

CBC News ·
OPP say a 32-year-old man accused of attempted murder was held for a bail hearing. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

A 32-year-old man in Kingsville has been charged with attempted murder, OPP say.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Woodycrest Avenue, OPP said in a media release on Tuesday.

Police said a 60-year-old man appeared to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The 32-year-old was charged with attempted murder.

Police did not identify the accused but said he and the victim were known to each other.

More from CBC Windsor

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now