Man, 32, charged with attempted murder in Kingsville: OPP
32-year-old man in Kingsville has been charged with attempted murder, OPP say.
Police say victim, accused were known to each other
A 32-year-old man in Kingsville has been charged with attempted murder, OPP say.
At about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Woodycrest Avenue, OPP said in a media release on Tuesday.
Police said a 60-year-old man appeared to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The 32-year-old was charged with attempted murder.
Police did not identify the accused but said he and the victim were known to each other.
More from CBC Windsor
- Windsor woman stuck renting despite preapproval for $450K home
- Windsor-Essex reports 28 new COVID-19 cases — lowest number since late March
- Residential taxes are rising in Windsor, despite overall 0% increase