Man, 32, charged with attempted murder in Kingsville: OPP

A 32-year-old man in Kingsville has been charged with attempted murder, OPP say.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Woodycrest Avenue, OPP said in a media release on Tuesday.

Police said a 60-year-old man appeared to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The 32-year-old was charged with attempted murder.

Police did not identify the accused but said he and the victim were known to each other.

More from CBC Windsor