OPP K9 needed naloxone following fentanyl bust in Leamington

A police dog needed a dose of naloxone after searching a Leamington home for drugs.

OPP say it happened July 16, at a home on Erie Street South.

OPP and the Essex County Street Crime Unit seized fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and cash from the home.

OPP K9 dog Maximus helped locate the drugs, but started to become dizzy, disoriented and had trouble breathing, say police.

That's how officers knew the dog came into contact with fentanyl and needed naloxone.

Maximus is expected to make a full recovery.

A 57-year-old man from Leamington is charged with three counts of possession for the drugs.

