OPP investigating after a protected hawk was shot in Tecumseh

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses after a young Cooper's hawk was shot in Tecumseh, Ont.

The bird, which is protected under the Fish & Wildlife Conservation Act, appeared to have been shot near an apartment building by Tecumseh and Banwell Roads on Jan. 13.

OPP say the hawk was taken to a local veterinarian and later died.

"It's sad to hear that people are not obeying wildlife laws, and going ahead and doing things like that," said Paul Pratt, the president of the Holiday Beach Migration Observatory, which monitors and tracks the migration of birds of prey throughout the region.

"It's totally unacceptable behaviour."

He explained that, there was a time, decades ago, when shooting hawks was common practice, and as a result, birds of prey were in a big decline.

Pratt said fortunately, now, the opposite is true, and raptor populations are actually increasing, because persecution against them has declined.

"Cooper's hawk now is probably the most widespread breeding hawk we have in Essex County."

Pratt also expressed his own personal appreciation for hawks, as someone who has been birding for years now.

"It's still a thrill and joy seeing them and enjoy seeing the diversity in our landscape and I think our lives are just improved by things like that."

Police are asking for the public's help with the investigation, which is being conducted by both the OPP and conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.