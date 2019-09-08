Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Lakeshore, OPP say
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Lakeshore, according to OPP. Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Essex County Road 22 and East Puce Road at about 11:30 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Lakeshore, according to OPP.
Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Essex County Road 22 and East Puce Road at about 11:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The intersection was closed for several hours, as OPP investigated.
OPP say they will be releasing further information as it becomes available — but anyone with information is asked to call them or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.