Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Lakeshore, OPP say

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Lakeshore, according to OPP.

Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Essex County Road 22 and East Puce Road at about 11:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours, as OPP investigated.

OPP say they will be releasing further information as it becomes available — but anyone with information is asked to call them or Crime Stoppers.

